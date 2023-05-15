Gas prices drop in Rochester but still exceed national average

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester fell by 2 cents this week while the national average didn’t change, according to AAA.

Rochester’s gas prices landed at $3.72 per gallon on Monday, an increase of 10 cents compared to four weeks ago. Prices climbed during the beginning of that period before remaining constant two weeks ago, then dropping this week.

However, the national average has followed a different pattern. The national average dropped by 13 cents over the course of four weeks, landing at $3.54 per gallon on Monday. That has caused the gap between the national average and Rochester’s average to widen.

AAA says crude oil prices remain low, which has kept gas prices from raising nationally despite the increased demand during springtime travel. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry explored the outlook for local gas prices this summer.

Gas prices in Rochester were more expensive compared to Buffalo and Syracuse, both at $3.69 per gallon. Gas prices in Watertown were the most expensive of any city in Upstate New York, at $3.75 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest price at $3.63 per gallon.

Rochester’s average also exceeds the state average at $3.67 per gallon. Similar to Rochester, the state’s average decreases slightly this week but has overall increased compared to mid-April.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.24 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 61 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.