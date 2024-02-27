Gas prices drop slightly in Rochester and nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices are falling slightly at the both national and local level. Rochester’s average gas price declined by one cent compared to last week while the national average declined by two cents.

On Monday, Rochester’s average and the national average were both at $3.26 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s a change from last week, when Rochester’s average was a cent lower the national average.

In the past four weeks, Rochester’s average gas price has hardly changed while the national average has increased by 17 cents. AAA says that one reason why prices have surged nationally is because of a power outage at a large BP-Whiting refinery in Indiana that began in early February. The refinery’s shutdown has caused gas prices to rise throughout the Midwest, bringing up the national average. That refinery is reopening soon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.92 per gallon while the most expensive was $0.97 higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through this link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is three cents lower than in Buffalo and two cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira has the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.11 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.