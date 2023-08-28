Gas prices fall by two cents in Rochester and even more nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices fell by two cents in Rochester and five cents nationally compared to last week, according to AAA.

Rochester’s average is now $3.90 per gallon, higher than the national average of $3.82 per gallon. Both average have jumped in August.

Two weeks ago, both Rochester’s average and the national average rose by two cents. The week before that, gas prices in Rochester didn’t change and the national average rose by two cents. Before that, gas prices in Rochester jumped by 10 cents and the national average rose by seven cents.

AAA says gas prices decreased this week despite growing gas demand as travelers squeeze in a final summer road trip.

Rochester’s average for gas is the same as the New York State average. Watertown had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.98 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest gas price at $3.84 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.59 per gallon while the most expensive was 50 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.