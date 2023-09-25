Gas prices fall slightly locally and nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices fell by one cent in Rochester and three cents nationally compared to last week. Both the local and national averages have remained quite steady throughout September.

Gas prices in Rochester are now $3.91 per gallon, higher than the national average $3.85 per gallon. Two weeks ago, Rochester’s gas price fell by two cents while the price didn’t change the week before that.

The national average has risen by only two cents in the past four weeks. AAA says gas prices typically start to decline in the fall with the switch to the cheaper blend of winter fuel nationwide. AAA says gas demand increased slightly over the past week and domestic gasoline stocks fell, but neither were enough to make a significant impact on gas prices.

Watertown had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York on Monday at $3.96 per gallon. Meanwhile, Elmira had the cheapest gas price at $3.81 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.59 per gallon while the most expensive was 50 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.