Gas prices fell in Rochester over Thanksgiving week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester continue to decline, dropping by four cents over a busy week of Thanksgiving travel.

Rochester’s average for gas lowered to $3.65 per gallon, according to AAA. However, that’s still higher than the national average of $3.25 per gallon, which dropped by six cents over the week of Thanksgiving.

In the past four weeks, gas prices in Rochester have dropped by 16 cents while the national average has dropped by 27 cents.

AAA says Thanksgiving travelers benefited from lower gas prices. Over Thanksgiving week, 49.1 million people drove 50 miles or more from home. AAA says an increase in gas prices isn’t expected anytime soon since prices are typically lower in the winter.

Gas prices in Rochester on Monday were one cent lower than in Buffalo but seven cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.32 per gallon.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.