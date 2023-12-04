Gas prices in New York down since end of November
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s gas prices are down four cents from a week ago. Monday’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.24, down 17 cents compared to a year ago.
AAA says the New York State average one year ago was $3.71. Monday, the average is $3.53.
AAA Western and Central New York report the following averages:
· Batavia – $3.55 (down four cents from last Monday)
· Buffalo – $3.63 (down three cents from last Monday)
· Elmira – $3.27 (down five cents from last Monday)
· Ithaca – $3.59 (down two cents from last Monday)
· Rochester – $3.61 (down four cents from last Monday)
· Rome – $3.61 (down one cent from last Monday)
· Syracuse – $3.55 (down three cents from last Monday)
· Watertown – $3.50 (down five cents from last Monday)
AA explains gas prices should continue to drop along with demand, which decreases in December. Monday morning, oil prices are down to $73 to $77 per barrel. Those prices have a direct impact at the pump.
Looking to save on fuel? AAA has tips for drivers to improve gas mileage.