Gas prices in Rochester fall but still higher compared to Buffalo and Syracuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price fell by three cents since last week, continuing a downward trend that mirrors the national average.

Rochester’s average lowered to $3.76 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s still higher than the national average of $3.42 per gallon, which fell by seven cents compared to last week. In the past four weeks, Rochester’s gas prices have fallen by 12 cents and the national average has fallen by eight cents.

Gas prices in Rochester on Monday were two cents higher than in Buffalo and four cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.49 per gallon.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.