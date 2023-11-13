Gas prices in Rochester fall but still higher than national average

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price fell by three cents since last week but the price is still higher than surrounding cities.

Rochester’s average lowered to $3.73 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s still higher than the national average of $3.37 per gallon, which fell by five cents compared to last week. The week before that, Rochester’s average fell by three cents and the national average fell by seven cents.

Over the course of four weeks, Rochester’s average has fallen by 13 cents while the national average has fallen by even more, 26 cents. AAA says the slow decline in the national average is due to the decrease in oil prices, the main ingredient in gasoline, this fall.

Gas prices in Rochester on Monday were three cents higher than in Buffalo and five cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.42 per gallon.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.