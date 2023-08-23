Gas prices increase slightly in Rochester and nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The averages for gas in Rochester and nationally both increased by two cents since last week, according to AAA.

Rochester’s average is now $3.92 per gallon, higher than the national average of $3.87 per gallon. Both averages have gone up in the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, Rochester’s average for gas didn’t change but it jumped by ten cents the week before that. The national average rose by two cents two weeks ago and seven cents the week before that.

AAA says gas prices may keep going up. The potential of a hurricane and heat waves in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas next week could cause refineries to curb production.

Rochester’s average for gas is the same as the national average. Watertown had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $4.00 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest gas price at $3.85 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.55 per gallon while the most expensive was 54 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.