Gas prices rise in Rochester and even more nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average price for gas rose by four cents compared to last week and the national average rose by even more, by nine cents.

Rochester’s average for gas hit $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. That’s lower compared to the national average of $3.40 per gallon. For much of the winter, Rochester’s average was higher than the national average.

AAA says spring break travels are causing an increase in demand for gas and therefore an increase in gas prices. Also, prices typically rise in March and April compared to the winter months, since with warmer weather comes more road trips.

In the past four months, the national average has risen by 20 cents while Rochester’s average has risen by only three cents.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.98 per gallon while the most expensive was $0.97 higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through this link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is the same as in Buffalo and two cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira has the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.21 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.