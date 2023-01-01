Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.

News10nbc reached out to Monroe County to ask how the expiration will affect us here. The county responded they have an anti-price gouging team in the “weights and measures” office that “carefully measures the amount of gasoline that pumps deliver, and the price advertised on the pump” to try to prevent consumers from getting swindled.

