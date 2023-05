GATES, N.Y. — Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service is offering a free CPR class on Monday, May 22. It’s from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Training Center on 1001 Elmgrove Road in Rochester.

The two-hour class is open to all age groups to learn both CPR and AED. Every year, more than 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest but chances of survival doubles when someone uses CPR.

To reserve your spot, you can use this link or use the QR code in this Tweet.