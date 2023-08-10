Gates Chili, East Rochester schools announce free meals for all students

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — All students in the Gates Chili Central School District and the East Rochester Union Free School District may receive a free breakfast and lunch at school every day in the upcoming school year.

The districts have been approved for the Community Eligibility Program, which is funded by a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and New York State. The CEP allows schools in low-income areas to provided free breakfast and lunch to all students. Other districts in the area, including Greece and Holley, also are offering the free meals.

Families do not have to complete any forms for their student(s) to receive free meals at school. However, families are strongly encouraged to still fill out an income eligibility application, which is tied to other benefits for students.