Gates Chili graduate Officer Cameron Girvin remembered at celebration of life after being killed in the line of duty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family gathered to remember the life of Officer Cameron Girvin, a Virginia Beach police officer and Gates native, who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The celebration of life was held at Park Ridge Free Methodist Church. Girvin, a Gates Chili graduate, and Officer Christopher Reece were both shot and killed during a traffic stop a month ago.

Virginia Beach police said the suspect then shot and killed himself shortly after the incident.

Both officers were laid to rest earlier this month in Virginia Beach.

