Gates-Chili schools warns families about practice SAT scam

GATES, N.Y. — The Gates-Chili Central School District is warning families about a scam going around related to a practice SAT test.

The district says someone is calling parents pretending to have their child’s practice SAT Test scores and asking parents for their personal information, including credit card numbers, to mail the results.

The district says no school or SAT administrator would ever call you to ask for payment or personal information over the phone. If you get a call like this, hang up and report it to police.