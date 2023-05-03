Gates Chili to hold tranportation job fair to fill openings for bus drivers

GATES, N.Y. – The May 4 event will give attendees the opportunity to check out state-of-the-art school buses, including one of the district’s brand-new electric buses. In 2022, Gates Chili became the first district in upstate New York to add electric school buses to its fleet. Attendees can also tour the facilities and meet drivers to learn why they should choose to be part of the Gates Chili team.

Details of the job fair are below:

Gates Chili Transportation Job Fair

Thursday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m.

Gates Chili Transportation and Facilities Center

4 Spartan Way, Rochester

Gates Chili is a three-time Rochester Top Workplace and Diversity Award Winner. See current open positions and complete an application here.

