Community honors victim of fatal carjacking with annual cleanup on anniversary of his death

GATES, N.Y. – Monday marks four years since Richard Sciascia was shot and killed during a carjacking in Gates. His death became a significant moment in the carjacking crisis.

On Saturday, members of the Gates Police Department teamed up with “Keep Gates Clean” to tidy up Buell Road, the location where Sciascia was killed by two teenagers.

Edgar Tolentino and Anthony Jacobs are now in prison.

Gates Police Department conducts this cleanup every April in honor of Sciascia. Crews said this year was the worst year for litter in the area.

