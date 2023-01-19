Gates hit-and-run victim remembered as caring person: search for suspect is ongoing

We’re learning more about a Hilton woman who was the victim of a hit and run in Gates over the weekend.

Brenda Wells was crossing the street Sunday when she was hit by a car. She died Tuesday.

Gates Police are still searching for the driver, but tonight, they have the car they believe was involved .

“I can’t even begin to be in the shoes of that family knowing their loved one was crossing the street and someone hit them, and there is no closure for that family at this current moment,” Gates Police Chief Robert Long said.

Brenda Wells, is described as a caring and loving person. Her husband, Daryl Wells, says she was the kind of person who put others needs before her own. He was too overwhelmed to speak with us on camera.

Gates Police say Brenda was walking along Elmgrove near the YMCA Sunday night, trying to cross the road when she was hit.

“She was attempting to walk across the street, and it looks like she may have lost her footing, and unfortunately at that time was struck by the vehicle,” Long said.

Police believe a light-colored SUV was heading north on Elmgrove, coming from Buffalo Road and heading toward Route 531.

“Different surveillance video from multiple businesses, the vehicle that we do have in question you can see traveling up Elmgrove road,” Long added.

Wednesday, investigators say they found the car in Greece, but would not specify where exactly or how it was left. But, they’re positive it’s the car that was involved.

“We’re about 99% sure on that, and we do have it in custody with us, there is damage to it and looking at that, in conjunction with the injuries sustained,” Long stated.

Police are still searching for the driver, and are asking the community for help. Elmgrove is a four lane highway and usually a very busy area. Police have a message for drivers and pedestrians out at night.

“You’re not expecting to see someone at night and you should be, people are out walking their dogs and work different shifts and might be running at night, those people too if you’re out at night you should wear something reflective,” Long said.

Police say they’ve been in contact with the owners of the SUV. When asked if they were cooperating with the investigation, police said “Yes to a point”. It wasn’t clear if the owners are suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.