Gates house fire put out in 20 minutes; 2 pets found dead

GATES, N.Y. — A house fire Tuesday night at Westside Drive and Pixley Road in Gates was put out in 20 minutes, according to the Gates fire chief. Chief Alan Bubel said no one was home at the time of the fire, shortly before 9:15 p.m., and there were no injuries – but that a couple pets died.

Bubel said the home at 272 Westside Drive has fire and water damage to the first floor and smoke damage throughout, and that the Red Cross would be called in to assist the family.

He said the origin and the cause of the fire are being investigated.