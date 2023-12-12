Gates Police investigate outside Amazon fulfillment center

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police were involved in an hours-long investigation at the new Amazon fulfillment center on Manitou Road.

News10NBC first received a call around 9 p.m. on Monday from an employee at the warehouse saying employees couldn’t get to work because of the investigation. A security guard says they were turned away when they tried to go in.

During the police investigation, cars lined up waiting to get into the parking lot. News10NBC has reached out to Gates Police and Amazon for more information and is waiting to hear back.