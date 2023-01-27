Gates Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged.

Gates Police Chief Robert Long will provide an update on the case at 4 p.m. Friday.

Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road on Jan. 15. She later died.

Police say she was walking near the YMCA when she was struck.

Within days, police said they had recovered the car they believe had struck her.

