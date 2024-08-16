Gates Police: Man arrested after shooting at a car in traffic

A man from Gates has been arrested after police say he shot at a car in traffic. No one was hit, but there were several cars and people nearby.

Gates Police say after the shooting, which happened about 5:50 p.m. Aug. 8 on Long Pond Road, Christopher Moore, 34, of Gates got in a car and drove away. Police say he fired several rounds from a handgun at a vehicle stopped in traffic on Long Pond Road at Spencerport Road.

“You have an individual who probably hasn’t received any firearms training, firing rounds off at a vehicle that could then start moving, with multiple other vehicles, multiple pedestrians in the area. So again it’s something that we were lucky that nobody else was struck,” Gates Police Chief Robert Long said.

Moore was found Thursday, Aug. 15, at a house on Ford Avenue. along with a hefty sum of cash and cocaine. Moore is facing several charges, including attempted assault and possession with intent to sell. He is now in jail without bail because of a previous felony conviction.