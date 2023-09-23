Gates police say sex trafficking was not involved in Motel 6 rape investigation

GATES, N.Y. — Jamique Pierce, 24, was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury this week on rape charges after Gates police say he had sexual intercourse with a 13- and 14-year-old at Motel 6 earlier this month.

Gates police chief Robert Long said that one of the victims reached out for help.

“One of the victims that was involved reached out and reported it. reached our desk and got us involved in the incident,” Long said.

Details surrounding how the two victims were raped are currently being investigated, but Long said he doesn’t believe sex trafficking was involved.

“We don’t believe any sex trafficking crimes or anything occurred. We are still working as part of our investigation, how the individuals met up between the adult and the children, and that’s still part of the ongoing matters in this case,” Long said.

Police say Jamique Pierce rented a room at the Motel 6 on Chili Avenue in Gates and had sex with two girls, ages 13 and 14. He has been charged with rape. (Photo: Bret Vetter/WHEC)

in a statement, Gates police say Pierce had multiple juveniles in his room on Sept. 6.

It’s a crime that Chief Long said could have happened anywhere.

“With any hotel — we have had some issues at this location, nothing to our knowledge related similar with any sex crimes or anything going on, and unfortunately, you know, in any of these cases anyone can pick any hotel if they were going to go hang out and do something like this,” he said.

It’s a reason why Long said it’s important for parents to always keep an eye on their kids.

“Be that parent that goes through their phone and checks your kids’ text messages. Be that parent that goes on their Facebook and sees who they’re messaging,” Long said.