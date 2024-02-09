Gates Police seek help finding driver who knocked over gas pump, which caught fire

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police need your help finding a driver who was caught on camera hitting a gas pump at the Gulf gas station on Buffalo Road and causing it to catch fire.

A video taken on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. shows a car backing into a gas pump and knocking it over. The driver gets out of the car, but gets back in and drives away when the pump catches fire.

Officers say the driver was last seen going southbound on Coldwater Road.

Anyone with information should contact Gates Police at 247-2262 or tips@townofgates.org.