Gates property 200 cats once called home is cleaned up

GATES, N.Y. — Progress continues on cleanup efforts at a Gates home that once housed more than 200 cats.

The cats were removed from the squalid home on Courtright Lane earlier this summer. They were taken in by the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm. Some were too sick to be saved, but the healthy ones have been put up for adoption.

The house was inspected Tuesday. That evening, a Gates town judge will consider whether code violations have been remedied.

Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said the plan is to strip the home down to its studs.

“Outside, exterior looks good. Couple issues we can correct later on but for the most part, it does look promising for the resident. Now we don’t know if he will remain there or he will sell the property, we’re not sure, but this is where we’re at right now,” he said.

The homeowner has not been criminally charged.