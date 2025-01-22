Gates Town Hall closed after being evacuated due to water pipe break
GATES, N.Y. — Gates Town Hall remains closed on Wednesday after it was evacuated due to a water pipe break.
The Gates Fire District chief said water sprayed into the building’s electrical boxes. No one was injured. Crews turned off the water and electricity in affected areas are they’re now working on repairs.
Because the town hall is closed, Gates Town Court is canceled for Wednesday night. We’ll update this story once the town hall reopens.