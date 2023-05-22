GCC graduates receive free tuition for life

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Genesee Community College announced the launch of Genesee for Life, an innovative program allowing all GCC graduates to return to take credit-bearing courses, tuition-free, for life. Returning students can prepare for new careers, transfer education opportunities, or gain new skills for personal pursuits.

“GCC has a history of promoting life-long learning opportunities, thereby empowering our students to become leaders in the changing world. Genesee for Life takes that commitment even further.” said GCC President, Dr. James Sunser. “Now more than ever the world we live in is evolving rapidly, and with that comes the continual evolution of educational and employment opportunities. All students who have graduated from GCC now have the assurance that should they ever wish or need to pursue a new field of study, GCC will welcome them back with free tuition, for life.”

Genesee for Life will begin for students in the Fall 2023 semester, and registration has already begun. More information on available courses, registration, and campus contacts here.