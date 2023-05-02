General Mills recalls some flour bags because of link to salmonella

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — General Mills is recalling some of its bags of flour in 12 states, including New York, because of a link to salmonella.

The recall is for 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour. The bags recalled have “better if used by” dates between March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. are affected. You can see the UPC code for recalled the products here.

If you have a recalled item you can return it where you bought it. If any bowls, utensils, or surfaces touched the recalled flower, you should wash them with warm water and soap.