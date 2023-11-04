Genesee Brew House’s annual keg tree returns in December

Genesee keg tree returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mark your calendar. The Genesee Brew House’s annual keg tree lighting is next month.

On Friday, December 1, Genny will electrify the 25,000 lights on the 30-foot tall tree made of more than 640 kegs. It’s happening from 5 to 9 p.m.

Genny will also donate $10,000 to the Veterans Outreach Center in celebration. And the “Keg Tree” ale — which is a cinnamon cream ale — will return for one night only.