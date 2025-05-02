Genesee Brewery announces the return of Mango Peach Kolsch

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of the summer season, Genesee Brewery announced they have brought back their Mango Peach Kolsch blonde ale for the season.

Returning for a second year in a row, Brand Manager for Genesee Tiffany Bowman says this is becoming another fan favorite.

The blonde ale is available at retail in 12 packs of 12oz cans and on draft at the Genesee Brew House and other select locations for a limited time.

In celebration of its return, the Genesee Brew House Beer Garden will transform into “Mango Peach Beach,” starting on May 23 all the way through Labor Day. The garden will turn into a tropical paradise and offer tropical themed food specials, live music and more.

To learn more, click here.