Genesee Brewery getting $50M upgrade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A big investment is coming to a beloved Rochester brand.

Genesee Brewery’s parent company FIFCO USA is investing $50 million in the business.

Over the last 15 years, FIFCO has invested $215 million in the Rochester facility.

“We’re really excited to continue that investment and overall complete out modernization of the brewery,” said Mary Beth Popp, FIFCO vice president of communications.

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged a $7 million capital grant Monday.

The project will upgrade the 146-year-old building on Saint Paul Street into a “world-class packaging facility,” according to the state. New tanks and equipment will increase the brewery’s capacity.

“It can produce 70 percent more cans using about the same natural resources as our current canning line. So if you can imagine how much quicker we can get product out, that gives us a lot more opportunity and line time to make new products,” Popp said.

Over the next two years, the project will add 57 jobs to the brewery’s current 500.

“We’re just starting all of the upgrades, and yes, within the next three years, they will be completed. Some of the investments will actually be completed this year and then additional investments will take the next two years,” Popp said.

Genesee is one of the oldest continually-operating breweries in the country.