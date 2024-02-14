Genesee Brewery introduces ring carriers designed to be more eco-friendly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewery is shifting toward eco-friendly ring carriers on all of its six-packs of 12 oz. and 16 oz. beer.

The carriers are now made using 50% recycled plastic that breaks down when exposed to UV light. The carriers are made by the beverage packaging supplier Hi-Cone. That company plans to make 100% recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable alternative for ring carriers by 2025.

Mike Duemmel, director of Genesee Brewery, says the brewery aspires to become zero-waste one day and is making small improvements toward sustainability.