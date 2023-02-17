Genesee Brewery is asking public to vote on next specialty brew

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Do you have ideas for the next specialty beer from Genesee Brewery? Now could be your chance to have a say.

For the first time ever, Genny is asking for your input on its next specialty brew. There are four beers on the ballot:

Pear Cinnamon: A light and refreshing ale with hints of warm cinnamon and sweet pear promises to delight no matter the fickle weather of winter.

Winter Berry: This beer pledges to bring together a bevy of berries in an ale like no other. Light, refreshing notes of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and elderberry complement pale malts and subtle hop notes.

Apple: The subtle, yet instantly recognizable flavor of apple in ale is ready to be picked. This beer aims to deliver a balanced drinking experience that will have you coming back for more all season long.

You can vote for your choice in person at the Genesee Brew House on 25 Cataract Street or online here. Polls are open until March 31.