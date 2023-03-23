Genesee Brewery is making Ruby Red Kolsch in larger cans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewery provided a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the new 16-ounce Ruby Red Kolsch. The beloved grapefruit-flavored beer is often a sign of warmer weather.

Brewery officials say the new larger can will make it easier for people to enjoy the brew at outdoor concerts and festivals.

“This is the sixth year of Ruby Red Kolsch and, like I said before, the love for this beer is undeniable. So, we really wanted to do something new this year and it open the door to offer Ruby Red Kolsch in more places,” said Correna Dolce of the Genesee Brewing Company.

The new larger cans are expected to be on store shelves in the coming weeks.