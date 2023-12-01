Genesee Brewery keg tree lighting is Friday night; Watch News10NBC’s preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewery will hold its annual lighting of the Keg Tree on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The tree features more than 500 empty kegs wrapped in dazzling lights.

There will be beer, food, and festivities between 5 and 9 p.m. at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street. Parking is available at the High Falls Garage with a shuttle to the brew house.

News10NBC Today was live for a test of the keg tree lighting. We also spoke with keg tree creator Mike Gaesser about the teamwork that goes into creating the keg tree year-after-year since 2014. This year’s tree will be the brightest yet.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

Dean Jones, brewmaster at the Genesee Brew House, also spoke about Friday night’s unveiling of the keg tree ale, a fan favorite brought back by popular demand.