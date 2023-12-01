Genesee Brewery keg tree lighting is Friday night; Watch News10NBC’s preview
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewery will hold its annual lighting of the Keg Tree on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The tree features more than 500 empty kegs wrapped in dazzling lights.
There will be beer, food, and festivities between 5 and 9 p.m. at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street. Parking is available at the High Falls Garage with a shuttle to the brew house.
News10NBC Today was live for a test of the keg tree lighting. We also spoke with keg tree creator Mike Gaesser about the teamwork that goes into creating the keg tree year-after-year since 2014. This year’s tree will be the brightest yet.
Dean Jones, brewmaster at the Genesee Brew House, also spoke about Friday night’s unveiling of the keg tree ale, a fan favorite brought back by popular demand.