Genesee Brewery keg tree lights up the night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A huge crowd came out Friday night for what is quickly becoming a Rochester holiday favorite: the lighting of the Genesee Brewery keg tree at the Brew House on Cataract Street.
A team of engineers, electricians and carpenters stacked 642 empty kegs and wrapped them in 25,000 dazzling lights. At 6:30 p.m. they flipped the switch, lighting up the night.