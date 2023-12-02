Genesee Brewery keg tree lights up the night

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A huge crowd came out Friday night for what is quickly becoming a Rochester holiday favorite: the lighting of the Genesee Brewery keg tree at the Brew House on Cataract Street.

A team of engineers, electricians and carpenters stacked 642 empty kegs and wrapped them in 25,000 dazzling lights. At 6:30 p.m. they flipped the switch, lighting up the night.