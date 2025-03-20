Genesee Brewery unveils new $28 million canning line

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brewery unveiled its new “state-of-the-art” can line Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate.

Officials said the new system is part of a $50 million investment announced in 2024. The design will modernize the production process and help secure the company’s future.

“We are committed to keeping up with the times. The brewery has been producing high-quality beers for the last 150 years,” Genesee Brewery officials said. “And we are here to make sure that we maintain that this brewery is here for the next century and a half.”

According to Genesee Brewery officials, it will boost production capacity to 15 million plus cases per year just on this new line alone. The line runs 1,500 12oz cans per minute. The line can also pack 7.5oz cans, 12oz slim cans and 16oz cans.

Officials also said the new process will help create local jobs within the community.

