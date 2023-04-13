Genesee Brewery will announce winner of specialty beer vote soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you vote for the next specialty Genesee Brew? If so, rest assured your vote is being counted. The brewery released this video showing Brew Master Dean Jones hand-counting votes:

Dean and Matt are hard at work counting your votes for the next Genesee Specialty beer. We had over 10,000, so this is going to take some time. And beers. #GeneseeFor23https://t.co/GfyFwwkemO — Genesee Brewery (@GeneseeBrewery) April 12, 2023

Jones says we’re just days away from the final tally being released. But as he explains, there’s still a lot to do before the brew can finally be released.

The four beers up for vote were Winter Berry, Winter Citrus, Pear Cinnamon, and Apple. The winner is expected to be released this fall and winter.