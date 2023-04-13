Genesee Brewery will announce winner of specialty beer vote soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you vote for the next specialty Genesee Brew? If so, rest assured your vote is being counted. The brewery released this video showing Brew Master Dean Jones hand-counting votes:
Jones says we’re just days away from the final tally being released. But as he explains, there’s still a lot to do before the brew can finally be released.
The four beers up for vote were Winter Berry, Winter Citrus, Pear Cinnamon, and Apple. The winner is expected to be released this fall and winter.