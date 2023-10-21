Genesee Brewing announces Citrus Pils, chosen by fan vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewing showed its appreciation Friday for its many fans. The brewery announced its first-ever specialty beer Thursday: Citrus Pils.

It’s a pilsner-style ale that delivers bright flavors of tangerine and line. It’s also known as the winter cousin of Ruby Red.

More than 10,000 fans voted. And this was the first time fans had a say in choosing a new specialty beer.

“That goes to show we have the most engaged, loyal fans on the planet — we wanted to engage them more. We want to keep them interested, and we’ve never done this before,” Tiffany Benning, Genesee brand manager, said.