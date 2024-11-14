Genesee Country Village & Museum is hosting holiday-themed events through December

MUMFORD, N.Y. — The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the holiday season, starting with a holiday marking this weekend.

The annual GCV&M Holiday Market is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 featuring vendors and food.

After that, it’s the Yuletide in the Country Tours & Dinners, a historic holiday village display with a cozy meal available at the museum’s meeting and dining room. It runs on Fridays Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20 and on Saturdays Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21. It’s also taking place on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Breakfasts with St. Nick are taking place on Sundays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22, with food and festivities. The Holiday Open Houses, with shopping and special demonstrations, are also taking place on Sundays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22

Holiday Afternoon Teas is taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Thursday, Dec. 12. It’s also taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19. You can learn more about the events here.