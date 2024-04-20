Genesee County deputies charge woman with murder

A Lockport woman has been charged with murder.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say Kathryn “Kat” Henry conspired with another person to kill Michael Poole and hide his body.

The 59-year-old Olcott man was found dead in the Town of Alabama back on March 19th.

Poole had been reported missing out of Niagara County.

Henry is facing several charges, including murder, assault, and concealment of a human corpse.

Charges against another suspect, who’s in jail for an unrelated crime, are expected.

