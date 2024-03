GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Genesee County man is accused of abusing a child for more than a decade.

Investigators say John Volpe, 71, engaged in numerous sexual acts with a child, from 2012 to this year.

Volpe was arrested during a search warrant execution last week in the Town of Alexander.

Volpe now faces a dozen charges, including sexual assault against a child, forcible touching and rape.