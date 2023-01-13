Genesee County man sentenced over 12 years for child pornography

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A Genesee County man is headed to prison for distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say back Christopher Brown of Alexander hid a camera in a bathroom to capture videos of a naked child in March 2017.

Prosecutors also say the 43-year-old shared child porn on the internet in April 2020. Investigators say they found 500 images and 100 videos of child porn when they raided his home in July of that year. They also say they discovered five guns.

Brown was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.