Genesee County Sheriff issues travel advisory

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for all of Genesee County, effective Saturday evening until further notice. The advisory is due to the severe weather conditions expected to begin in the evening.

Sheriff William Sheron Jr. encouraged residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to the expected strong winds, heavy snow and sub-zero visibility. During a travel advisory, roads are not closed, but no unnecessary travel is advised.

“For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel this weekend, please stay off the roads until conditions improve,” Sheron stated.