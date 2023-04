GENESEE, N.Y. – Genesee Community College is in a shelter-in-place, ordered by the Genesee County Sheriffs.

In a Tweet, the school states that the sheriffs ordered the shelter-in-place while they investigate an incident. Everyone has been asked to stay where they are until further notice.

The Genesee County Sheriff's office has requested a shelter-in-place while they investigate an incident. Please remain where you are until further notice. We request no one come to campus until further notice as all entrances will remain locked. pic.twitter.com/DLUHtOU519 — SUNY GCC (@sunygcc) April 20, 2023

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they are received.