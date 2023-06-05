Genesee Cream Ale ranked among top beers in the world

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Genesee Brewing Company is getting some international attention after one of its beers was ranked among the top 50 in the world. Genny’s Cream Ale was ranked number 32 on the list compiled by Men’s Journal.

According to the report, Genesee first released cream ale in 1960, and it features a balance of lager crispness, fruity ale character and smooth sweetness.

It’s one of just two beers from the Empire State to make the list. Ranked at number 49 is Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Ale.

The top-ranking beer is ‘Pliny the Elder’ from Windsor, California.