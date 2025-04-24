Geneseo natives’ fantasy film to open in theaters nationwide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new film with local ties, “The Legend of Ochi,” is set to open in theaters nationwide Friday. The fantasy adventure film is produced by Richard Peete and Traci Carlson, both from Geneseo in Livingston County.

The movie follows a young girl on a dangerous quest after discovering an elusive primate called “Ochi.” News10NBC caught up with Peete and Carlson at The Little Theatre Thursday.

“The Ochi – all practical – animatronics, made with puppets – behind scenes video – each puppet had 9 people operating their faces – inspired by old school techniques of early film-making,” Peete said.

Shot in Romania, the film features stars Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe. Peete and Carlson will join audiences for a post-screening Q&A at The Little Theatre after the 7 p.m. show on Saturday night.

Watch an extended interview with Peete and Carlson here:

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.