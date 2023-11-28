Genesee prepares for annual lighting of the keg tree

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Brewing Company will hold its annual lighting of the keg tree this week.

A team of engineers, electricians and carpenters are working to stack more than 500 empty kegs — and then wrap them in dazzling lights.

The Genesee keg tree lighting will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract Street.

“We’re really excited to share with the Rochester community, because anybody who lives in the area, such as myself who grew up in Rochester, knows that this has become a staple in the community. Just like Genny has a deep-rooted history here in Rochester, we have established this as kind of a nice holiday tradition, and the unofficial kickoff, the way I like to look at it, for the holiday season here in Rochester, New York,” said John Lyons, associate brand manager for Genesee Brewing Company.

The keg tree will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Check here for more information.