Genesee River Alliance will hold tours of historic Rochester Subway on Oct. 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This October is your chance to explore the historic Rochester Subway and Erie Canal Aqueduct with a group.

The Genesee River Alliance and the City of Rochester are holding a tour of the subway on Saturday, Oct. 14. Participants can expect to learn about the history of Rochester and about the ongoing Aqueduct Reimagined project. You can also see street art, the canal bed, and the Johnson Seymour mill race where the water runs under the library.

Registration for the tour is required and opens on Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can register here.

Participants will gather at the Kusler-Cox Auditorium on the third floor of the Rundel Library on South Avenue. Check-in time runs from 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The tours will begin by 10:50 and go in three groups.

The tour is for people ages 16 or over and anyone 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and bring a flashlight. A cell phone light could be used but won’t be as effective.

The ten-mile long subway through Rochester started running in the 1920s through the World War II era before it had it’s final run in 1956, according the Rochestersubway.com. While many parts of the subway have been developed, other parts have become havens for street art.