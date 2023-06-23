Genesee RiverWatch will hold session on kayaking basics Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee RiverWatch is holding a session to learn the basics of kayaking on Friday night.

It’s at the Genesee Waterways Center on 149 Elmwood Avenue from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Beginners including people who have never been in a kayak before can learn how to enter, exit, paddle, and control the kayak. Genesee RiverWatch will hold events later this summer for intermediate skills.

The event is free for city residents or people who bring their own kayak. For non-city residents, the session costs $30. You must pre-register here.

People can also learn how to canoe and the event is for ages 5 and up.